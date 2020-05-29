SECTIONS
Looting spreads to neighboring St.Paul on 3rd day of unrest

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published May 29, 2020 at 12:33pm
Looting ravaged St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday amid the spread of violence originally spawned by the death of George Floyd in nearby Minneapolis.

St. Paul police estimated 170 businesses were looted or damaged. Police also reported that officers were pelted by rocks when they intervened to stop looting or protect businesses.

Rioters attacked a Target store, a CVS, a pawnshop and other businesses, according to a list curated by the Minnesota outlet Bring Me The News. A different Target store had been at the center of looting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

St. Paul's damage came on the same day that a large group of protesters in Minneapolis breached and torched a police station, according to KSTP.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Thursday he had requested National Guard aid to help keep the peace, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Videos posted to Twitter captured the emotions of the day.

WARNING: The videos below contain vulgar language and scenes of looting that some viewers may find disturbing:

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said the looting was “unprecedented,” and called upon parents to control their  young adults and teenagers.

“We won’t tolerate people being injured in this city. We won’t tolerate buildings being burned down,” Axtell said.

Axtell also warned looters that police will not simply let the violence go as if it never happened.

"You may think you got away with something today, but we got a lot of cameras out there," Axtell said, according to KMSP. "I guarantee we will take the law to the full extent to make sure you are held accountable for the crimes you commit in this city."

Carter called for an end to the looting, noting that it did nothing to address the incident in Minneapolis that led to Lloyd's death in police custody.

The unrest in St. Paul led to the evacuation of the state capitol building.

