SECTIONS
Diversions Health U.S.
Print

Man in KKK-style mask and hood at grocery store won't be charged

'Supreme Court has ruled that hateful speech is still protected under freedom of speech'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2020 at 1:48pm
Print

(SAN LUIS OBISPO TRIBUNE) --A man who wore a white KKK-style hood to a Southern California supermarket won’t face charges, San Diego County sheriff’s officials say.

Photos and videos of the man, who wore a pointed hood with eye holes resembling those worn by the Ku Klux Klan to a Vons supermarket in Santee, north of San Diego, on May 2 prompted an online outcry.

Detectives investigated the incident, but after interviewing the man determined there was not enough evidence to charge him with a crime, a sheriff’s press release says.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×