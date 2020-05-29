Mask confusion: Now WHO says healthy should not wear them

In a reversal of its position last month, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that everyone were a mask in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, however, the World Health Organization says healthy people should wear a mask only when caring for someone infected with COVID-19, reports Fox News.

"If you do not have any [respiratory] symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose, you do not need to wear a mask," said WHO public health specialist Dr. April Baller in a video on organization's website. "Masks should only be used by health care workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough."

In contrast, the CDC says individuals, regardless of infection, should wear a mask or face covering in public settings to curb the spread of the virus.

"We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (‘asymptomatic’) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (‘pre-symptomatic’) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms," the CDC mask guidance says.

"In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

But the WHO's Baller warned masks can give people a "false feeling of protection."

The CDC originally recommended that masks be worn only by people exhibiting symptoms. Then, citing a new study suggests that wearing masks could cut COVID-19 cases by 80%, it recommended that everybody wear one.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced from the Rose Garden at the White House on Friday afternoon that the U.S. is withdrawing its funding from the WHO, citing its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, the top White House infectious disease expert, said in a recent CNN interview that he wears a face mask to serve as a "symbol" of what "you should be doing" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to protect myself and protect others, and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that's the kind of thing you should be doing," Fauci said.

In March, however, he told Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, that, in general, "people should not be walking around with masks."