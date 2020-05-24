SECTIONS
Michael Flynn judge hires high-profile attorney to defend himself

Sullivan refused DOJ's request to drop charges

Published May 23, 2020 at 8:31pm
(THE BLAZE) United States District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who refused to immediately drop the charges against Michael Flynn at the request of the Justice Department, has now hired a high-profile attorney.

Sullivan has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks for making several unusual decisions in the Flynn case.

First, after refusing the Justice Department's request, Sullivan invited outside groups to file amicus curiae, or "friend of the court," briefs. This was unusual because such petitions are typically only allowed in appellate courts and civil cases — not criminal cases.

