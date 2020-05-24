Michael Moore torches Biden: He lacks 'necessary enthusiasm' to beat Trump

(BREITBART) -- Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said former Vice President Joe Biden doesn’t have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump.

“Biden does not generate the necessary enthusiasm that it’s going to take to get people out,” Moore told Vanity Fair‘s Tom Kludt in a recent interview. “The Democrats are cynically counting on everyone’s desire to remove Trump.”

“This has been a crazy year, a crazy election year, a crazy year on so many levels,” Moore said. “Anything you would have predicted back in December or January is out the window. The year we thought we were going to have on any level is out the window. So if it’s all out the window, what else is out the window?”

