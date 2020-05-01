Michelle Obama asks D.C. residents to 'stay home' while Barack goes golfing

(BREITBART) Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama do not appear to be on the same page regarding Washington, DC’s stay-at-home orders.
Michelle Obama recorded a message for Washington, DC, residents, urging Americans to stay home, even though her husband went golfing in Virginia two days earlier.
“Remember, we urge you to stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food or supplies or to go to your essential job,” she said in a message released on Monday. “Thank you and please stay home DC.”