Michigan AG: If Trump 'fails to wear a mask, he's going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facility inside our state'

(THE HILL) Michigan will ask President Trump to stay out of “enclosed facilities” in the state if he refuses to wear a mask during his Thursday visit to a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, says state Attorney General Dana Nessel (D).

“Obviously here in Michigan we’ve been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19," Nessel said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” noting that auto manufacturing facilities have only recently reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the agreement between auto companies and the United Auto Workers union, she added, is that visitors to facilities cover their faces.

