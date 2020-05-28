SECTIONS
Minneapolis hit by shooting, looting, arson

Follows death of man at the hands of now-fired police

Published May 28, 2020 at 9:04am
(FOX NEWS) -- Protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd took a dramatic turn for the worse Wednesday night as city police responded to stores in the city being looted and burned as well as a deadly shooting at a protest location.

Multiple reports indicated that Mayor Jacob Frey reached out to Gov. Tim Walz to deploy the National Guard to the city. The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News seeking comment.

Social media users posted videos on Twitter that showed burning businesses and looters entering a local Target store and making their way out with bags full of items.

