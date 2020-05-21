Multispectral imaging uncovers hidden text in fragments of Dead Sea Scrolls

(SCI NEWS) Four Dead Sea scroll fragments from the Reed Collection in the University of Manchester’s John Rylands Library, which were previously thought to be blank, do in fact contain text.

In the 1950s, a collection of Dead Sea scroll fragments was gifted by the Jordanian government to University of Leeds researcher Ronald Reed. It was assumed that the pieces were ideal for scientific tests, as they were blank and relatively worthless.

The fragments were studied and published by Dr. Reed and his student John Poole, and then stored safely away.

