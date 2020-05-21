SECTIONS
Diversions FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Print

Multispectral imaging uncovers hidden text in fragments of Dead Sea Scrolls

May be related to biblical book of Ezekiel (46:1-3)

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2020 at 2:32pm
Print

(SCI NEWS) Four Dead Sea scroll fragments from the Reed Collection in the University of Manchester’s John Rylands Library, which were previously thought to be blank, do in fact contain text.

In the 1950s, a collection of Dead Sea scroll fragments was gifted by the Jordanian government to University of Leeds researcher Ronald Reed. It was assumed that the pieces were ideal for scientific tests, as they were blank and relatively worthless.

The fragments were studied and published by Dr. Reed and his student John Poole, and then stored safely away.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×