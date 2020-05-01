SECTIONS
How to nab suspects while social distancing? Indian police try giant tongs

'Used in instances where we suspect that someone has the coronavirus and they are not cooperating'

Published May 1, 2020 at 2:40pm
(NPR) For police, the new coronavirus poses a dilemma: How do you apprehend a suspect in the era of social distancing?

In India, they've come up with a way to lengthen the long arms of the law: giant tongs.

In what looks more like a scene from a cops-and-robbers cartoon, this week police in the northern city of Chandigarh tweeted a video of an officer demonstrating how to use a 6-foot pole with a two-pronged claw at the end to detain a suspect. The officer, wearing a surgical mask, clamps the device around a man's waist and forces him into a pickup truck.

