SECTIONS
Diversions Health Money U.S.WND MEDIA
Print

NBC News gets sued for for $2.85 billion

SmileDirectClub claims defamation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2020 at 10:42pm
Print

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub Inc. sued Comcast Corp. ’s NBCUniversal, seeking nearly $3 billion in damages for what it alleges were defamatory news reports about the company’s treatment methods.

The suit, filed Monday in a Tennessee court, focuses on a Feb. 13 “NBC Nightly News” segment that described complaints by some SmileDirectClub customers and warnings about teledentistry from an orthodontics professor. The lawsuit also says that an online article accompanying the segment is inaccurate.

SmileDirectClub’s complaint claims that the reports from NBC News contained numerous errors involving the safety and effectiveness of its products, and that the network knew its stories about SmileDirectClub were untruthful.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NBC News gets sued for for $2.85 billion
Honk THIS! Biden's campaign speech interrupted by geese
Oregon governor's lockdown declared 'null and void'
Gum disease has strong connection to high blood pressure
Psychotherapist: Lockdown zealots behaving like cult members
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×