Nearly 420,000 of NYC's richest residents have fled the city amid the pandemic

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Five percent of New York City's population has fled since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the city, new smartphone data reveals.

From March 1 to May 1, about 420,000 residents of the Big Apple - home to nearly 8.4 million people - particularly from the wealthiest neighborhoods, reported The New York Times.

While there was relatively little change in some zip codes, others such as SoHo, the West Village, Morningside Heights, the Upper East Side, the Financial District, Midtown, Gramercy and Brooklyn Heights emptied by at least 40 percent.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's overall population has fallen by almost 20 percent as the lockdown enters its third month.

