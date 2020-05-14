SECTIONS
Netflix's 'Jeffrey Epstein' trailer shows Trump, Dershowitz, but not Bill Clinton

Entertainment company has strong ties to Obama administration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2020 at 2:43pm
(BREITBART) Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming documentary series on Jeffrey Epstein. While the early footage features shots of Donald Trump and attorney Alan Dershowitz, the trailer omits any reference to Bill Clinton, who has been photographed aboard Epstein’s private jet, known as the “Lolita Express.”

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is set to debut May 27 on the streaming platform. The limited series is based on James Patterson’s bestseller Filthy Rich, which was co-written by John Connolly with Tim Malloy.

Read the full story ›

