Network reporter humiliated on air while trying to shame people for not wearing masks

In a live report, a masked MSNBC reporter was pointing out how many of the people out enjoying a spring day in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, were not wearing masks when he encountered an uncomfortable reaction from one man passing by.

Half of Cal Perry's crew was not wearing masks, the man observed, including the cameraman.

Perry had pointed to the bypasser as an example of how people were not covering their faces.

DailyMail.com noted Perry "looked sheepish as he passed back to the studio."

He was doing a Memorial Day report on businesses reopening after the coronavirus lockdown.

The bystander had been taking photos of the film crew, and when Perry caught a glimpse, he motioned to his cameraman to turn, stating, "As you can see, nobody's wearing them."

"Including the cameraman," the man interjected. "Half your crew's not wearing them."

Perry said, "There you go."

See the encounter:

He had been claiming that people in the area did not appear to be concerned about safety.

"I met some people who live in the area, they were staying a few miles outside of town and they said they were worried. They're worried about the second spike, they're worried about people coming in from Chicago, but they'll quickly add that this is a place that relies on that business," Perry said.

"I think people here want a little bit more funding when it comes to these programs so that they can stay close. I think people think that the Supreme Court made the decision here in Wisconsin that it was time to open up."