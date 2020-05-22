New coronavirus relief plan now more 'likely'

Congress is out of town for at least a week and the GOP-led Senate has declared that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's $3 trillion wish list of coronavirus spending that includes hundreds of billions for progressive causes is dead on arrival.

But there's a growing sentiment on Capitol Hill that more relief might be needed with some 39 million jobs and hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity lost to the pandemic that began in Wuhan, China.

The Washington Examiner reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday the likelihood that Congress will pass another significant fiscal measure is "high."

And Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said there's "a strong likelihood we will need another bill."

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March included such measures such as forgivable loans to small businesses to cover employee pay for two months and $1,200 direct payments to individuals.

One proposal is for Congress to extend the small business loans, scheduled to end June 30. Congress also could renew, extend or otherwise modify its boost to unemployment insurance, which now is providing an additional $600 per week. Another idea is to alter that benefit so that it also would encourage workers to return to their jobs when they open up.

The Democrats' proposal in their $3 trillion package to continue the $1,200 payments could be part a future deal.

But other components of the Democratic plan have been rejected outright by senators, such as payments to illegal aliens.

Other measures considered include extending the time for businesses to repay loans and relaxing the requirement they use 75% of the funds on payroll.

Officials in almost every state have made significant progress toward reopening their economies.

Even states with the most severe restrictions, such as Michigan, under Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, are on track to allow retail businesses and auto dealerships to reopen, with limitations.

Employers also have been making changes. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said about half of his company's workers now will be able to continue working from home.

Yahoo reported Walmart officials said they noticed a surge in sales when the first round of stimulus checks was delivered to consumers.

"Definitely we do see a positive impact from the checks," said John Furner, CEO of the company.

Walmart told investors on its earnings call this week that same-store sales surged 9.5% in part because of the early flood of stimulus checks, the report said.