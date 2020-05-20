'No face masks allowed': 'Stop listening to dumbass' governor

By Chris White

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Kentucky convenience store told customers not to wear masks inside the store in an attempt to flout Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask guidance.

A man on Facebook posted a photo of a pink sign outside Alvin’s in Manchester, Kentucky, telling customers “no face masks allowed in store. Lower your mask or go somewhere else! Stop listening to Beshear. He’s a dumbass.”

The Lexington Herald Leader reported on the store’s sign Tuesday, noting also the Facebook user’s decision to shame Alvin’s with a picture.

TRENDING: Hours after hammering Trump over masks, CNN correspondent rips her own off as soon as briefing ends

The owners eventually clarified the meaning of the sign in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“We are not telling you to not wear a mask. What we are saying is, [it’s] your choice to wear one or not, not our [government’s] choice for us. While some got the meaning behind it, [a lot] did not,” the post read.

Beshear, a Democrat, asked all residents to wear masks while in public areas starting May 11.

Would you patronize a store that displays such a message on its door? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (175 Votes) 9% (18 Votes)

He received scathing criticism in April after announcing that the state would record the license plates of people who attended Easter services to enforce stay-at-home orders, which are designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, and has reportedly killed 320,000 people worldwide.

More than 330 people have died in Kentucky from the disease. Kentucky State Troopers recorded the license plate numbers of those who attended services at the Kentucky Maryville Baptist Church, warning the 50 churchgoers to spend 14 days in quarantine or face more restrictions.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]