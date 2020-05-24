SECTIONS
North Korean regime finally admits Kim Jong-un cannot magically bend time and space

Idolizing mystical powers is unrealistic, official newspaper says, in sign Pyongyang turning away from myth-making about its leaders

Published May 23, 2020 at 8:21pm
(LONDON TELEGRAPH) The official newspaper of North Korea has denied that the regime's leaders can magically bend time and space, putting to bed a long tradition used to idolise the mystical powers of Kim Jong-un and former leader Kim Jong-il.

In the latest sign that the secretive regime is turning away from myth-making about its leaders, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper this week denied that the Kim family are masters of "chukjibeop", a method of folding space and travelling great distances in a short period of time.

Chukjibeop is one of the myths that has been used by the North to deify its leaders.

Read the full story ›

