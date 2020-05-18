Nunes: Obama officials went 'wild' with unmasking

(Washington Examiner) -- A declassified list of U.S. officials who received information in response to "unmasking" requests has given allies of President Trump fresh ammunition to question the actions of Obama-era ambassadors.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said the National Security Agency memo, which focused on spy intercepts of conversations then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn had with foreigners from the 2016 election to Trump's inauguration, is "just the tip of the iceberg."

"A lot of them went wild after Trump won. They got poisoned with this Russia hoax," Nunes told Fox News on Wednesday, referring to the previous administration. "That's why you had Obama ambassadors across the globe unmasking — all of them were just unmasking and then leaking out about anyone within the Trump campaign and the Trump transition that they could."

