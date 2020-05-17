SECTIONS
'This was all Obama': Trump discusses bombshell revelations in Flynn case

'We caught them in the act. It's a beautiful thing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2020 at 3:16pm
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump called the Russia Probe “the greatest political crime in the history of our country, ” and labeled his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn a hero, in an exclusive interview that aired Sunday with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Trump's comments, during the interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” come after the Justice Department this month moved to drop its case against Flynn, in a stunning development that follows internal memos being released and raises serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

“They [FBI agents] weren't after General Flynn. They wanted him to lie about me, make up a story,” Trump told Bartiromo. “And with few exceptions, nobody did that.”

