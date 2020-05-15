Obama's cabal: What would they do to stay out of prison?

Just how far would a powerful, influential leftist go to stay out of prison?

We on the right, who write and podcast on nonfiction topics, try to keep the hyperbole to a minimum – to not exaggerate in order to emphasize a point. But every once in a while you just have to dust off the old tin-foil hat.

To the left this is a common practice. Disaster is always looming around the corner unless you vote for the liberal, impeach those on the right or pass certain legislation. And if don't, people will die.

And then there is the constant refrain that if Trump does this or that, people will die.

The common denominator is that people will die.

TRENDING: Report: John Brennan suppressed intel showing Russia favored Hillary

But in real life, looking at real consequences, desperate times produce desperate people, and desperate people are capable of desperate things.

What I am alluding to is the ever-expanding investigation of the Obama administration by Attorney General William Barr, regarding the railroading of Gen. Michael Flynn.

The question is what exactly these desperate people would be willing to do to prevent the worst outcome possible – indictment, trial, conviction and prison time.

It's already been discovered that not only is Gen. Flynn innocent, but the entire Flynn case was built on one lie – and then one fabrication after another.

And those on the left understand that the noose is beginning to tighten around them and that, unlike the Republican political class, AG Barr appears not to be messing about.

Many have made claims like: This time we're serious, and we'll finally bring whomever to justice! But of course, as we've come to expect, it never happens.

However, it's beginning to appear that Bill Barr, John Durham and new team member U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen may actually be serious about uncovering the truth about who all was involved in setting up Flynn, who gave the orders and who carried them out.

The question is: Will Barr and his team have the courage to bring criminal charges against any or all involved?

Just from what we already know from transcripts, meetings and handwritten notes, that any regular American would already be criminally indicted and awaiting trial and likely jail time.

But this just doesn't happen to political heavy-hitters, particularly those on the left – like Clapper, Brennan, Lynch, Rice, Strzok, Page, Comey, McCabe, Yates and, yes, even Biden and Obama.

So now it's time to put on the tin-foil hat.

Let's say Barr's "dream team" does get the goods on all of them, up to and including the former president and vice president.

And let's say the case appears to be ironclad – open and shut, and Barr says that he is going full bore after jail time for any and all involved.

What then? What would these smug, arrogant, privileged, hardline leftists do?

Would they try to cut a deal? Would the deal involve throwing one another under the proverbial bus? Would they simply agree to go to the trial of the century and let the chips fall where they may?

Or might it be something else.

What exactly is this cabal capable of? We have already witnessed their disregard for the lives of others. They don't care whose life they have to ruin to reach a positive outcome. How much further would they be willing to go to save their own skins and avoid a negative outcome, like prison?

We all know what tyrannical leaders of other nations have done to their rivals, or those who dare pursue them. It doesn't end well for the rival or pursuer.

I'm not saying that Barr may be eaten by an alligator that just happened to get loose and wander into his home at 2 o'clock in the morning, or Durham's car inexplicably drives off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, or Jensen was mysterious bitten by the world's most venomous spider, the Sydney funnel-web spider. How it got from Australia to Jensen's bed is still a mystery. But it all would be completely accidental and definitely not related to any case they may be working on.

I'm just asking, with tongue in cheek and tin foil hat firmly atop my head.

Just how far would this bunch go to stay out of prison?

Watch a video version of this column: