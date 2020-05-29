SECTIONS
Officer Chauvin taken into custody in Floyd's death

Former cop in video seen around the world with knee on victim's neck

Published May 29, 2020 at 2:09pm
(WCCO) Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.

Chauvin is the former officer in the video seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck. He’d been with Minneapolis police for 19 years.

