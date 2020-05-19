SECTIONS
Oregon governor's lockdown declared 'null and void'

Judge sides with churches, tosses Brown's 'Stay Home Save Lives' order

Published May 18, 2020
(OREGONIAN) -- A Baker County judge on Monday ruled that Gov. Kate Brown’s restrictions on religious gatherings as well as her other “Stay Home Save Lives” coronavirus orders are "null and void'' because they exceed a 28-day limit.

Less than three hours later, the governor’s office appealed to the state Supreme Court to keep her emergency orders in effect.

“This will ensure we can continue to safeguard the health of all Oregonians — including frontline health care workers, those living in nursing homes, workers in agriculture and food processing plants, and Oregonians with underlying health conditions –– while the legal process moves forward,“ she said in a statement.

Read the full story

