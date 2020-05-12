SECTIONS
Money Politics U.S.
Print

Pamela Geller challenges New York City lockdown in court

'Vindicate fundamental liberties that citizens of the U.S. enjoy free from government interference'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2020 at 1:07pm
Print

(BREITBART) -- Conservative activist and author Pamela Geller has filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), alleging that the city’s continued suspension of the right to assemble is a violation of the Constitution.

Geller, known for her work exposing the spread of radical Islam, released news of the lawsuit on her website, the Geller Report, last week.

Via the Geller Report: This case seeks to protect and vindicate fundamental liberties that citizens of the United States enjoy free from government interference. ...

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×