Pamela Geller challenges New York City lockdown in court

(BREITBART) -- Conservative activist and author Pamela Geller has filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), alleging that the city’s continued suspension of the right to assemble is a violation of the Constitution.
Geller, known for her work exposing the spread of radical Islam, released news of the lawsuit on her website, the Geller Report, last week.
Via the Geller Report: This case seeks to protect and vindicate fundamental liberties that citizens of the United States enjoy free from government interference. ...