Parade thrown for governor who didn't issue stay-at-home orders

'We have 2,500 beds set aside for COVID-19 patients, but we only have 63 in'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2020 at 5:16pm
(INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES) A South Dakota businessman organized and threw a parade for Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday to thank her for never issuing a stay-at-home order or lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Noem is one of seven other Republican governors who didn't implement such a safety measure to slow down the spread of coronavirus despite the recommendations from health experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. The other states are Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

The parade, which featured hundreds of cars and some firetrucks, was organized by Morris Inc. and its owner John Morris. The governor shared the parade videos on her official social media pages and said the gesture was overwhelming.

