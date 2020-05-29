Parallels of Minneapolis and the Bundy case

The rioting, mayhem, looting and burning that broke out in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a black man, George Floyd, was allegedly subjected to apparent police brutality and killed, is sadly just one example of where the nation is headed: violent confrontation with government authorities.

While the country is rightfully sympathetic with what caused this rioting and while there is no justification for those vigilantes, anarchists and outright thugs who want to profit from Floyd's tragic death, the brutality unleashed by the government on Floyd is roughly analogous to what my client Cliven Bundy, his sons and peaceful protesters had to endure when Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) thugs waged a paramilitary raid on his ranch at Bunkerville, Nevada, in April 2014. By the Grace of God my clients miraculously were not murdered, through no lack of trying by the feds.

Cliven, whose family has ranched about 400,000 majestic acres around Lake Mead for the last 150 years for so, was the victim, just like Floyd, of tyrannical government conduct. Under the guise of enforcing BLM grazing fees Cliven did not believe were due to be paid, since the land rightfully belongs to the people of Nevada, and because the ranch had no contract with BLM obligating it to pay grazing fees, as the Bundy family itself manages the land as a labor of love, the feds moved in. With mercenaries and sharp shooters, they threatened the Bundys' lives, assaulting Cliven's sister and his sons, hatefully killing and burying in a secret mass gave the bulls needed to maintain the herd of cattle that is their livelihood, and otherwise waging war against my clients. And last but hardly least it turned out that our so-called government at the BLM had a kill list on the heads of the Bundys, a not-too-funny joke!

But rather than the government being held accountable, like what has thus far occurred in Minneapolis, it was the Bundys and their supporters who were indicted by the Obama Justice Department (DOJ), doing the bidding of not just a race-baiting president who took offense that Cliven had equated his family's plight to the "Negro in the old South," but also corrupt then-Sen. Harry Reid, who reportedly was attempting with his son Rory, a downtown Las Vegas lawyer, to sell the Bundy Ranch to communist Chinese environmental interests!

If that were not enough, Cliven, despite a government risk assessment report that confirmed that that he and his sons were non-violent, was arrested and denied bail. He was thrown in solitary confinement with his son Ammon, and they and Cliven's other sons, Dave and Mel, along with their peaceful protesters/supporters, spent nearly two years in prison. And while their criminal prosecution was underway, the Obama-appointed judge, Gloria Navarro, denied the defendants speedy trial rights and the right to Cliven's trial counsel of his choice – me! I participated in other ways and filed a lawsuit that disclosed FBI and BLM records, slamming shut any defense by the government in its appeal, which was heard on Friday, May 29, 2020.

In this regard, the BLM, FBI and its corrupt lawyers in the Office of the U.S. Attorney in Nevada hid exculpatory evidence, lied to the court – the government witnesses being caught lying under oath – and engaged in a new indoor world record of prosecutorial abuse, for which malicious prosecution lawsuits are now pending on appeal, as a hack federal judge, a Trump appointee, Trevor McFadden, dismissed our complaints initially. This incidentally is the same federal judge who had also dismissed a class action complaint I had filed for my group Freedom Watch and conservative activist Laura Loomer against Google and the other Big Tech social media companies for restraint of trade in agreeing to discriminate by removing conservative content from their platforms. As for the president's boasts about the great judges he has appointed to the federal bench, read my column of last week, and you will come to another conclusion.

Importantly, even this Obama federal judge hostile to the Bundys and the other defendants was forced to dismiss their indictment. But despite this dismissal, the Trump DOJ gave a green light allowing the Office of the U.S. Attorney in Nevada to file an appeal, putting at potential risk a reversal, however unlikely, by which the prosecutors would again be able to try Cliven and the rest. Given that there were 17 counts charged against them, however bogus and contrived, if convicted, Cliven will do life imprisonment.

I have written to Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, asking him to order a dismissal of this rogue appeal by his department and have tried to communicate with him in other ways. My pleas have fallen on deaf ears. This is the same worthless AG who has recently taken another pass on prosecuting former President Obama and his brain-dead and creepy vice president, Joe Biden, for their role in violating the surveillance laws by unmasking Gen. Michael Flynn's telephonic communications and conspiring to depose our 45th president.

Barr has also taken a pass on indicting former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the "love birds" Strzok and Page, Bruce Ohr, the Obama intelligence agency czars, John Brennan and James Clapper, and of course the Bonnie and Clyde of American politics, Bill and Hillary Clinton.

And now he will not order the dismissal of this outrageous appeal of the dismissal of the indictment by an Obama federal judge!

Yes, fellow patriots, our DOJ is corrupt and worthless to boot. And, AG Barr should go the same route as that former disgrace of a Trump attorney general, Jeff Sessions; he should be shown the door by The Donald.

It is now up to We the People to take legal remedies to protect all of us, not just the Bundys and their supporters, from the tyranny of our federal government.