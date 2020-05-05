Pastor fined $300 for church gathering, vows to defy governor again

(WHDH) -- WORCESTER, Massachusetts -- A pastor was slapped with a $300 fine after repeatedly holding large gatherings inside his Worcester church in defiance of an order by Gov. Charlie Baker. Despite this fine, he says in-person services will continue.
Pastor Kristopher Casey held a service Sunday for 45 people just a week after hosting more than 55 people at Adams Square Baptist Church, according to city officials.
This violates Baker’s order on no gatherings of more than 10 people amid the coronavirus pandemic.