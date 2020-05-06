Pelosi decides sexual assault accusation against Biden 'closed'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she views the sexual assault allegation levied against former Vice President Joe Biden as a “closed issue.”

Speaking to MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Tuesday night, Pelosi was shown a clip of Biden calling the allegation made by Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 “unequivocally” false and then asked the California Democrat if she views the situation as a “closed issue.”

“Well, it is for me,” Pelosi responded. “I have said I am proud to support Joe Biden for president. I believe him when he says it didn’t happen. But I also believe when he says, 'Let them look into the records.' And that’s what they should do. But I’m not going to answer this question again.”

