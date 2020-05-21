SECTIONS
Pelosi: Trump and everyone who works for him have 'doggie doo' on their shoes

'There is a market for it obviously, and that is what he plays to'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2020 at 2:29pm
(BREITBART) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during her weekly press briefing declared that President Donald Trump and those who work for him had “doggie doo” on their shoes.

When asked about Trump’s Joe Scarborough tweets, Pelosi said, “It’s so completely inappropriate in so many that it is almost a given. It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants, that’s the way it is, they are outside playing. He comes in with doggie doo on his shoes, and everybody that works for him has that on their shoes too for a very long time to come.”

