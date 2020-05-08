Pennsylvania businesses reopening despite governor's orders

(BREITBART) Some Pennsylvania business owners are reopening their businesses in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home orders, citing the need to save their livelihoods.

“I had to save my business,” Julie Potter, owner of East Freedom’s Tame Your Mane salon, told NBC Philadelphia. “I couldn’t let it end like that.”

The salon has increased safety precautions, like temperature checks, the use of masks, and increased sanitization, according to the owner.

Gorilla House Gym in Altoona has also reopened despite the governor’s orders, barring the reopening of “nonessential businesses” like salons and gyms — even in the “yellow” phase of reopening.

