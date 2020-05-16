People are apologizing to a 'cursed' doll named Robert to ward off bad luck

(NEW YORK POST) Just tell Robert you’re sorry.

Twitter users are trying to stem the bleeding of the world right now by apologizing to a cursed doll.

In a #SorryRobert Twitter version of “The Ring” — the movie about a cursed videotape that kills people seven days after they watch it — if you see a picture of Robert, you have to apologize immediately or suffer bad luck.

According to a YouTube video about the doll, Robert the doll is “an allegedly haunted doll exhibited at the East Martello Museum (in Key West, Florida)” who was once owned by local painter and author, Robert Eugene Otto.

In the past, Robert’s curse was reserved just for rude photographers who didn’t ask permission before snapping his picture.

