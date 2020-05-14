'Poison pill' Pelosi's plan to destroy America

"Think big" in their spending, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told top Democrats, who proposed a $4 trillion mountain of goodies to buy votes this November.

Even Pelosi, who as a little girl learned the sinister arts of politics from her Baltimore Democratic boss father, choked at the price tag, which was more than the federal government's entire annual revenue.

"We can't do everything in this bill," Pelosi told them as she slashed it to a mere $3 trillion. Her bill is 347,000 words long, requiring 1,815 pages – more than 600 pages longer than the average printed Bible.

More spending is coming, probably by June, Pelosi promised socialist party comrades. New bills likely will be drafted every month or two between now and the election, with each proposing additional spending of at least another $1 trillion.

For all those made dependent and destitute by Big Government's COVID-19 economic lockdown, government breaks your leg and then offers a crutch.

Many proposed goodies, however, will be "poison pills," crafted to win the November votes of various groups but to be thrown away in negotiation with compromising Republicans.

Speaker Pelosi wants socialism– but Old Nick Nancy is playing Santa Claus to win the White House and both houses of Congress this November. Her party can then feast on capitalism's carcass without limit.

Pelosi's bill was not created by open debate among lawmakers elected by the people. The House of "Representatives" has been in coronavirus shutdown, a pirate ship commandeered and captained by Pelosi alone.

Starting Friday, 60 members at a time will be permitted to enter the House chamber to vote aye or nay, with no debate or amendment permitted on this most expensive emergency spending bill in American history.

Pelosi tried to allow the House to vote by "proxy." "Under this plan, representatives wouldn't even need to return to Washington to vote," wrote Alabama Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne. "They could simply hand over their voting cards to Mrs. Pelosi or one of her lieutenants."

Queen Nancy could then by herself cast a unanimous vote for how she wishes to spend $3,000,000,000,000 in taxpayer money.

"There ain't no such thing as a free lunch," warned Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman. Pelosi is using the American people's credit card to dole out "freebies" to buy $3 trillion worth of votes for Democrats, while sticking future taxpayers, their children, and their grandchildren with several decades of debt…or worse.

As a callow youth working for an assemblyman in the California Legislature, I often witnessed "proxy voting" as one or two representatives of each party walked through the empty chamber flipping the electronic vote switches on absent member desks. At least twice, members who died hours earlier had their "ghost" votes counted for or against bills.

Pelosi's spending bill would require all states to send absentee ballots, requested or not, to every voter on the rolls. She demands that such ballots be subjected to no voter I.D. or other measures to prevent fraud, such as removing deceased voters' registrations.

Pelosi's bill grants amnesty to illegal aliens and offers $200 billion in "hazard pay" for "essential workers" during the coronavirus pandemic, making it easy for non-citizens to take jobs that 36 million suddenly unemployed Americans "won't do." She provides up to $3,000 for every citizen and non-citizen household, which progressive Democrats want turned into a monthly "Universal Basic Income."

The word "cannabis" appears 68 times in Pelosi's bill. She would provide easy government-backed loans to neighborhood marijuana sellers who keep the "woke" doped. She offers easy business loans to lobbyist companies, which swarm like fleas on leftist politicians and causes.

Pelosi's bill would free imprisoned felons with asthma or diabetes, or are age 50-plus.

Pelosi repeals Trump's $10,000 cap on deducting state taxes and mortgage interest from federal taxes. This benefits blue-state liberal billionaires in New York City, Hollywood, or Silicon Valley and forces working people in flyover country to pay a larger portion of federal taxes. She benefits her ideological comrades in Communist China by repealing the "Buy American" law.

Benjamin Franklin warned that the United States, like ancient democracies, would survive only until the people start voting themselves money from the treasury. This is how Pelosi, an anti-free market globalist, plans to destroy America.

Pelosi is frantic to rig our voting – because she knows that in honest elections Americans will reject socialism. Ancient Rome declined because of "bread and circuses," but Pelosi wants welfare bread and pandemic panic – panis et panikon – to herd us back into feudal serfdom.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.