President to Sen. Graham: Call Obama to testify about 'political crime'

President Trump is urging Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to call former President Obama as a witness in the panel's investigation of the origins of the Russia probe.

"If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama," he wrote on Twitter. "He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!"

Graham has said "no president is above the law," but regarding Obama testifying, he's "greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight."

"As to the Judiciary Committee, both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other. If nothing else, it would make for great television. However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country," he said.

TRENDING: Limbaugh hammers Obama for 'directing' collusion coup to oust Trump

The Washington Examiner noted the pressure from the White House compounds growing impatience with Graham from the right. His critics point out he has been vowing to investigate Obama-era officials who launched the Trump-Russia investigation.

Trump's tweet followed the release of transcripts last week showing Obama officials testified under oath they saw no evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia in 2016. Meanwhile, they were giving television interviews insisting they had evidence.

If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

Last week, evidence in the Michael Flynn case was unsealed confirming the former national security adviser's claim that the FBI intended to get him to lie.

The Examiner noted Trump's tweet also followed the release Wednesday of a memo, declassified by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, containing a list of Obama administration officials who received information in response to unmasking requests targeting Flynn.

On the list was Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Attorney John Durham is conducting a criminal investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.