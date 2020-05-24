SECTIONS
Pro-life group couldn't promote its own event

School's speech policy is why

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2020 at 9:08pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) The Students for Life chapter at Chemeketa Community College is taking its school to court over the school’s free speech rules.

Specifically, the pro-life group at the Oregon school claims that a policy requiring students to request permission two weeks in advance in order to conduct demonstrations on campus is "unconstitutional," along with the existence of “free speech zones” on campus.

The student group argues that the two-week notice makes it impossible to keep up with the changing nature of politics. They claim the school’s policy violates its right to free speech. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative nonprofit legal advocacy organization, has provided legal assistance to the student group in its endeavor to sue the college.

Read the full story ›

