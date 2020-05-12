Profs: Police arrest blacks for social-distancing violations, but let whites do whatever

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A couple law and government professors are criticizing police over a racial disparity among social distancing arrest statistics during the COVID-19 pandemic after recent statistics showed 35 of 40 people arrested in Brooklyn were black, four were Latino, and only one was white.

Cornell law Professor Joe Margulies said that the disparity was due to “greater opportunity for interaction with police” for minority citizens than white citizens in an interview with The Cornell Daily Sun, the student newspaper of Cornell University.

The racial disparity in arrests drew attention last week, with some comparing the statistics to the controversial practice of “stop-and-frisk,” which permitted NYPD officers to stop and search anyone they saw in public during the mayorship of Michael Bloomberg.

Read the full story ›