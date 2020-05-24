SECTIONS
Diversions
Print

Rare white grizzly bear sighted in Canadian Rockies

Family on remote highway stumble upon predator, whose highly unusual coloring is caused by recessive gene

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2020 at 8:20pm
Print

(LONDON GUARDIAN) Cara Clarkson and her family were driving down a remote highway in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, when a figure glimpsed against the dark evergreen forest left them in disbelief.

Nuzzling though the snow for food was a white grizzly bear.

The family briefly pulled over to watch the bear and its sibling, which had darker fur.

“We were like, ‘holy smokes!’ We knew we were so lucky because white grizzly bears are unheard of,” said Clarkson told local media.

Grizzly bears normally range in colouration from dark brown to blond, but a white bear is incredibly rare.

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh: Voting Democrat is 'voting for your economic death'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pro-life group couldn't promote its own event
Harvard sued over 'subpar' online learning amid pandemic
Black activists warn Biden: Don't pick Klobuchar as VP
Cannonball Run record has been beaten 7 times in 5 weeks
Michael Flynn judge hires high-profile attorney to defend himself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×