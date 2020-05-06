Report: DNI tells Schiff concealed transcripts on Trump-Russia probe are ready to release

The 53 witness transcripts in the Trump-Russia investigation that had been withheld by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., have been cleared for public release by the acting director of national security, Richard Grenell.

The move came Monday after a dozen House Republicans wrote a letter to Schiff demanding that he turn over the transcripts, which they believe hold evidence favorable to President Trump, the Washington Examiner's Byron York's reported.

Grenell has notified Schiff "that transcripts of all 53 interviews, over 6,000 pages in all, have been cleared for public release."

"All of the transcripts, with our required redactions, can be released to the public without any concerns of disclosing classified material," the acting DNI wrote.

TRENDING: Trump wants investigation of network anchor over death of intern

Among the witnesses interviewed in secret by the intel panel when it was led by the Republicans were former CIA Director James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump associate Roger Stone and Obama administration figures John Podesta, Samantha Power and Susan Rice.

The committee issued a report in April 2018 concluding that the Trump campaign "did not collude with Russia."

In September 2018, the committee voted unanimously to release the transcripts. However, York noted, there was a catch: "The documents would have to first be checked for classified information by the Intelligence Community. So off they went to the IC -- never to be seen again."

Schiff's effort to keep the transcripts sealed was reported earlier by John Solomon at Just the News.

Schiff became the chairman of the intel panel after Democrats regained the House majority in November 2018. He ordered in a March 26, 2019, letter to DNI Dan Coats: "Under no circumstances shall ODNI, or any other element of the Intelligence Community (IC), share any HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee) transcripts with the White House, President Trump or any persons associated with the White House or the President."

Schiff declared ownership of the testimony record.

"In the letter, he ordered "that the witness transcripts — some of which contained exculpatory evidence for President Trump’s team — not be shared with Trump or White House lawyers even if the declassification process required such sharing," Solomon reported.

Schiff wrote, "Such transcripts remain the sole property of HPSCI, and were transmitted to ODNI for the limited purpose of enabling a classification review by IC elements and the Department of Justice."

York reported Wednesday that Grenell, in his letter to Schiff, emphasized the documents have been cleared for release.

"I urge you to honor your previous public statements, and your committee's unanimous vote on this matter, to release all 53 cleared transcripts to Members of Congress and the American public as soon as possible," Grenell wrote.

York pointed out that the next move is up to Schiff.

"The chairman has shown no hesitation to keep secrets even when they involve non-classified information of great national interest," York wrote. "For example, Schiff is still concealing the committee's impeachment inquiry interview with Michael Atkinson, at the time the Intelligence Community Inspector General, in the Ukraine matter."

Republicans haven't forgotten that Schiff claimed for two years he had "direct evidence" of collusion. Special counsel Robert Mueller, however, was unable to establish that.

Some Republican lawmakers, York said, believe the transcripts will help show that Schiff was making it up all along.

In their letter demanding the documents be released, the Republicans said: "For almost four years, prominent Democrat politicians and commentators alleged that President Trump colluded with Russia, with Chairman Schiff going so far as to say that he had 'direct evidence' of collusion. Now that these allegations have been disproven by several investigations, the American people deserve to have transparency about why public figures such as Chairman Schiff continued to promote such wild accusations."