Report: Hair-salon owner gets jail for violating lockdown

Refused to keep her business closed and defied a direct cease and desist order

Published May 5, 2020 at 9:55pm
(BREITBART) -- A Dallas hair salon owner who defied a Coronavirus lockdown order will spend seven days in jail, according to a local news report. The salon owner refused to keep her business closed and defied a direct cease and desist order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in April.

“Shelley Luther, a Dallas hair salon owner who opened in violation of the governor’s executive order, sentenced to 7 days in jail for civil / criminal contempt of court and fined $7,000,” CBSDFW reported Andrea Lucia tweeted on Tuesday.

Lucia later corrected her tweet and reported the fine to be $500 per day — $3,500 so far and growing.

