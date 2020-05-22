Report: Iran trying to disrupt U.S. election via cyber hacking

Hackers funded by Iran's terror-sponsoring regime plan to target the 2020 U.S. election to "undermine" President Trump, whose re-election would be their "nightmare," reports Just the News.

A senior U.S. intelligence official told JTN that Iran "seeks to undermine U.S. democratic institutions, the current U.S. president, and to divide the country in advance of the 2020 elections."

The official, speaking to JTN on condition of anonymity, said the "cyber-warriors" are trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.

"Iran is targeting U.S. and international health organizations for COVID-19 information" and aims to release select information that would inflame discord, an official said.

During the 2012 election, Iran was suspected of attacking several American banks -- J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup -- with denial-of-service hacks.

More recently there have been attacks, apparently from Iran, on U.S. utilities, the report said.

"It’s fairly well known that the Iranian government has invested considerable resources into cyber hacking, and have done so for some time," Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff to National Security Adviser John Bolton, told JTN.

"Iran is a major American adversary. I'm sure it wants to steal technology, learn about American weakness, meddle in our democracy, and steal economic secrets. I have no doubt the Iranians have an aggressive effort," he said.

Cybersecurity expert Ramesh Sepehrrad told JTN that amid public anger and uprisings over its leadership, Iran's mullahs hope to benefit from a disruption American leadership.

She's on an advisory board for the Organization of Iranian American Communities, which opposes the current regime in Iran.

"Tehran's strategy is to buy time and survive until November, hoping that a potentially Democratic U.S. president would save them," she said. "Therefore, given their absolute desperation to survive domestic unrest, economic disaster, and U.S. pressure, Trump's reelection is a nightmare for the ayatollahs."