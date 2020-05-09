Report: Ivanka Trump's personal assistant tests positive for COVID-19

(TALKING POINTS MEMO) A personal assistant to Ivanka Trump, who is President Donald Trump’s daughter and a top White House adviser, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
According to CNN, the assistant had been tested out of caution and was found to have the virus, though she did not exhibit any symptoms.
An unnamed source told CNN that she has not been near Trump in recent weeks. Trump and Jared Kushner, her husband and a fellow White House senior adviser, took tests for COVID-19 on Friday, which both came up negative.