Republican set to lobby for Big Tech's right to censor conservatives

(BREITBART) Bradley Smith, a law professor and former Republican Federal Election Commissioner, is set to serve on the board of a new advocacy group aimed at defending Big Tech companies from regulation. Smith previously ran the “Institute for Free Speech,” which similarly opposed the regulation of Silicon Valley giants.

As Breitbart News reported yesterday, a new lobbying group called “American Edge” is being set up with the quiet support of Facebook. The group’s aim is to defend big tech against Republican and Democrat efforts to rein in their unaccountable power.

According to the Washington Post, which broke the story, the group will argue that Big Tech companies are “essential” to free speech on the internet.

