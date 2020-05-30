SECTIONS
Researchers confirm antibody that inhibits all coronavirus strains by 98%

Safer than traditional chemical-based drugs

Published May 29, 2020 at 8:05pm
(LATIN TIMES) Scientists at Chang Gung University (CGU) in Taiwan have discovered an antibody that works on all four strains of the novel coronavirus and reduces its potency by 90 to 98%.

The team of researchers in Taiwan had been working for months to identify an antibody against the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and has affected more than 5 million people across the world.

The identified antibody is among the 25 antibodies identified in early April by a joint team of researchers at the Oxford University, Academia Sinica and the National Defense Medical Center. The team identified 25 strains of monoclonal antibodies in three patients infected with COVID-19.

