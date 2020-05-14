Resistance from churches threatens shutdown enforceability

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Elected leaders in California say the state will remain shut down for the next few months, but a growing number of religious leaders are disregarding that guidance, revealing the tenuous state of the governments’ ability to enforce orders on unwilling people.

California Church United, an organization which represents about 3,000 churches, announced on Tuesday its plans to open churches on May 31, no matter what Newsom says. Pastors joining the movement offered their positions on how they feel the governor has sidelined churches.

“We're an essential part of this whole journey, and we've been bypassed, kicked to the curb, and deemed nonessential," said Danny Carroll of Water of Life Community Church.

