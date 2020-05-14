Richard Burr steps down as Senate Intelligence Committee chairman amid insider trading investigation

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr has stepped down as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee amid an insider trading investigation.

“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Thursday. "We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”

The Justice Department is investigating whether Burr, 64, improperly used information he learned through daily briefings in his role leading the committee to inform his trading decisions earlier this year. The North Carolina senator offloaded up to $1.7 million in stocks right before the coronavirus pandemic led to a stock market plummet.

