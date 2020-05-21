Rush Limbaugh: Voting Democrat is 'voting for your economic death'

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday warned that voting Democrat in today's America is "voting for your economic death."

"Look at the Obama economy for eight years. You know, Obama's out there talking about how incompetent Trump is. For crying out loud, Obama rewrote the book on presidential incompetence. And all you need to do is look at his economy for the evidence and what Trump was able to do to correct it in three years," he said.

"And now look where we are, trending right back down to the Obama economy and lower," he said. "And who is it that's happy about that and wants to keep us there? Your Democrat Party."

He said the Democrats don't "deserve your vote."

TRENDING: WATCH: DeSantis scorches media for getting coronavirus predictions wrong

"I don't care if you're a lifelong Democrat, voting for a Democrat is voting for your economic death," he said. "Voting for a Democrat is voting for the transformation of America, which I doubt a lot of you Democrats are really all in with."

He said the solution for America's economic woes is to open up for business.

"The states that remain on lockdown are obviously blue states, Democrat governors with a political objective behind it. And now there’s this big op-ed in the New York Post which just calls attention to the outright destruction that is done, that has been done to New York City. It is just incredible what has happened here and what’s ongoing. And now we’ve got the ability to make side-by-side comparison of things. Open up, let freedom ring, let people be responsible for themselves. And you see what happens. It all works out," he said.

He cited a "doomsday forecast" from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania claiming that by July 24, there will be 5.4 million COVID-19 cases and 290,000 deaths without social distancing, or 4.3 million cases and 230,000 deaths with mitigation.

"Since everything is politicized, since everything has been corrupted that the left touches, what do you think this is? This is the new version of 2.2 million people could die if you don’t shut down, 2.2 million people do die if you don’t mitigate. This is all part of the relentless effort to prevent or to slow down the reopening of the U.S. economy. That’s all this is. Do not doubt me. It’s an attempt to scare everybody into resisting opening up," he said.

"Even if your state opens up, you’re supposed to stay scared and not participate," said Limbaugh.

The forecasts are "to get you not to open up, not to participate in the opening up."

But that's an effort that will fail.

He cited a report that in 21 states that have eased restrictions since May 4 or earlier, there have been no reports of major increases in cases.

"I think it’s already falling apart. I think the blue states are falling apart. I think the blue states and these blue state governors are under intense pressure like you and I can’t believe because it isn’t being reported," he said.

"But who’s giving the standing orders to the blue state governors to stay locked down? Are they doing it on their own? Or is it coming from higher up? Is it coming from whoever’s running the DNC? Is it coming from Pelosi? Is it coming from Schumer? Or are they just doing it instinctively because this is what they do?"