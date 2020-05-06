SECTIONS
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has 'non-surgical' treatment for gallbladder condition

Plans to take part in Supreme Court's arguments by phone Wednesday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2020 at 9:20pm
(CNBC) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to take part in the court’s arguments by telephone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She is resting comfortably and expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

