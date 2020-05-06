Ruth Ginsburg hospitalized for infection

(FOX NEWS) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone, the court announced Tuesday, adding that she's expected to remain in the hospital for a "day or two."

Ginsburg, 87, underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday.

The justice had undergone outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., Monday following oral arguments with the court, which confirmed that she had a gallstone blocking her cystic duct, resulting in an infection.

Read the full story ›