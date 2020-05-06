Ruth Ginsburg hospitalized for infection

(FOX NEWS) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone, the court announced Tuesday, adding that she's expected to remain in the hospital for a "day or two."
Ginsburg, 87, underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday.
Advertisement - story continues below
The justice had undergone outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., Monday following oral arguments with the court, which confirmed that she had a gallstone blocking her cystic duct, resulting in an infection.