Scientists discover area of brain where pain could be 'turned off'

Next step is to search for drugs that can activate only these specific cells to suppress pain

Published May 19, 2020 at 1:27pm
(SCIENCE TIMES) -- A study conducted by researchers from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, have found that the amygdala in mice's brain can significantly control their sense of pain.

According to Fan Wang, the lead author of the study and the Morris N. Broad Distinguished Professor of neurobiology in the School of Medicine, recent studies have determined parts of the brain that could 'turn on' pain signals, but this was the first time they were able to pinpoint where pain could be 'turned off.'

The researchers also discovered that general anesthesia also stimulates a specific subgroup of inhibitory neurons in the central amygdala called the CeAga neurons. Although mice have a comparably bigger central amygdala than humans, Wang says she doesn't think there would be any difference in the two brain systems from controlling pain.

