Scientists: 'Medicinal cannabis' could help fight COVID-19

(ZERO HEDGE) Ever since scientists reportedly explored the deterrent effects of nicotine in preventing the coronavirus, potheads probably figured it was only a matter of time until somebody did the same for marijuana.
Now, a team of researchers in Calgary told a local TV station that their research into local strains of marijuana shows "promise."
The husband-and-wife team say they've been researching potential medicinal properties of marijuana for more than five years, but started to 'pivot' their research once the coronavirus came on the scene.