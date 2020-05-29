SECTIONS
Senate Democrats pump brakes on new stimulus checks

'I'd like to take a look at all that aid we provided and get good economic information on the value for that'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2020 at 2:13pm
(THE HILL) House Democrats looking to deliver another round of $1,200 relief checks to Americans are encountering skepticism from an unexpected source — fellow Democrats in the Senate.

The $3 trillion House-passed measure is not only facing opposition from GOP senators, it’s also prompting Senate Democrats to raise concerns about what they see as a huge untargeted expenditure.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said he wants the next round of coronavirus relief to be more focused on the households that have been hardest hit by the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Senate Democrats pump brakes on new stimulus checks
