Shame on you: 51% of Americans have judged someone else for not social distancing

72% say they now wash their hands after each time they use cell phone

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2020 at 11:48am
(STUDY FINDS) -- PROVO, Utah — Going outside these days is dangerous business. Americans all over the country have been told to stay indoors and follow social distancing guidelines, but how closely are they adhering to these suggestions? A new survey that polled 1,500 U.S. citizens found that not only are most Americans in agreement with these measures, but many have started looking down on others who are ignoring the rules.

In all, 51% of respondents said they’ve already judged an acquaintance for not following social distancing guidelines.

The vast majority of respondents have become hyper-aware of their cleanliness in the wake of COVID-19; 72% are even washing their hands every single time after using their phone. Another 71% are routinely cleaning and disinfecting their cell phone.

